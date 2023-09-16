Jones targets Flying Fijians forward pack

Wallabies Head Coach Eddie Jones has put the Flying Fijians forward pack in the crosshairs.

The Australians will be out to cement a spot in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals, but it will be determined by how they handle Fiji on Monday.

Jones said although he is much aware of Fiji’s counterattacking game; it is the big boys up front on his list.

“The power contest will be interesting, they’ve got a very big pack but we want to take them on in that area,” Jones said after naming his squad.”

“When you play against Fiji you would always like to have a set-piece advantage and we started the tournament off well in that area, so that’s an area we would like to keep growing in.”

“Then our ability to win those power contests and then as the game goes transitional to be two steps ahead of Fiji, who are a good side in that area.”

The big clash between the Flying Fijians and the Wallabies kicks off at 3.45am (Fiji Time) on Monday.