Tuesday, May 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Junior Bula Boys eager to bounce back

The Junior Bula Boys have left the 4-0 loss to Slovakia behind themselves and are eager to to rectify their mistakes and showcase their true abilities on the international stage when they take on the United States of America in their next match of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina tomorrow.

Head Coach Roberts Mimms expressed his disappointment over the team’s inability to execute their game plan, but is optimistic about learning from the experience and delivering improved performances in the upcoming matches.

“Disappointing start as the lads didn’t execute the game plan we had worked on in training and because of this we didn’t see the true abilities of the players. But hopefully, the players have learned the true quality of playing in a World Cup and will be better for the upcoming games.”

Mimms acknowledged the team’s disappointment but remains hopeful that the players will grow from the World Cup experience and demonstrate their potential in the forthcoming matches.

“The lads were quite disappointed knowing that they didn’t perform to their full potential but have been reminded to embrace the moments and stay focused on the game plan in the future.”

Fiji faces USA at 6am tomorrow.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Fiji U20 determined to improve defe...

Co-captain Thomas Dunn says the Fiji U20 team is determined to impr...
News

No charges to be laid against Ratu ...

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Lee Burney, has decided ...
Rugby

Maliko creates Samoan 7s history

Sensational playmaker Vaafauese Apelu Maliko has created history by...
Sports

Additional $10K boost for Suva FC

Fiji Football Association and its major sponsor Digicel Fiji have a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji U20 determined to improve d...

Football
Co-captain...

No charges to be laid against Ra...

News
Assistant ...

Maliko creates Samoan 7s history...

Rugby
Sensationa...

Additional $10K boost for Suva F...

Sports
Fiji Footb...

Minister laments death of Vatuwa...

News
The Minist...

$7.1b for the Pacific, from the ...

News
The United...

Popular News

Nadi wins Muslim IDC

Football
Host Nadi ...

Top food blogger Wiens visits Fi...

Entertainment
Famous foo...

Batirerega sees red as Argentina...

Sports
Forward Jo...

Bank teller to front court over ...

News
A 42-year-...

$7.1b for the Pacific, from the ...

News
The United...

NZ based Nabenu joins Suva for d...

Sports
Former Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Fiji U20 determined to improve defensive shape