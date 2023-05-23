Junior Bula Boys eager to bounce back

The Junior Bula Boys have left the 4-0 loss to Slovakia behind themselves and are eager to to rectify their mistakes and showcase their true abilities on the international stage when they take on the United States of America in their next match of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina tomorrow.

Head Coach Roberts Mimms expressed his disappointment over the team’s inability to execute their game plan, but is optimistic about learning from the experience and delivering improved performances in the upcoming matches.

“Disappointing start as the lads didn’t execute the game plan we had worked on in training and because of this we didn’t see the true abilities of the players. But hopefully, the players have learned the true quality of playing in a World Cup and will be better for the upcoming games.”

Mimms acknowledged the team’s disappointment but remains hopeful that the players will grow from the World Cup experience and demonstrate their potential in the forthcoming matches.

“The lads were quite disappointed knowing that they didn’t perform to their full potential but have been reminded to embrace the moments and stay focused on the game plan in the future.”

Fiji faces USA at 6am tomorrow.