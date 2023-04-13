Junior Bula Boys to miss DFPL

The Junior Bula Boys will not be released to participate in Round 5 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League this weekend.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf said the players are in camp and need rest ahead of their departure to Gold Coast on 22 April.

“The boys were released to play as part of their training earlier and they have been training regularly in the camp. To avoid any injuries, it is wise that they don’t play this week. They will be leaving soon and we want the squad to be injury free so that they can perform in the friendlies in Australia.”

The Ronil Lal and Marika Rodu coached Fiji Under 20 will play three build up matches before heading for the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in May-June.

Meanwhile, FIFA is yet to announce the Pool draws of the World Cup and host nation.