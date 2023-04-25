Tuesday, April 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Junior Bula Boys to play 3 games in Aust

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys have settled well on the Gold Coast in Australia and will play first of their three build up matches today.

Former Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Robert Mimms, Ronil Lal and Marika Rodu are guiding the team.

The Samuela Navoce captained side will face the Gold Coast Knights at the Gold Coast Croatian Sports Centre today at 4.30pm before facing the Australia Fiji Selection at the Gold Coast Performance Centre at 3pm on Friday and  will wrap up the Australian tour with a match against the Brisbane Strikers at Perry Park in Brisbane at 7pm on Monday.

Fiji is in Pool B of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina with the USA, Slovakia and Ecuador.

The World Cup will be played from 20 May to 11 June.

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Gollings enjoys little break with f...

Fiji 7s Coach Ben Gollings took time off to spend some quality time...
News

Fijian doctor dismissed over sexual...

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dismissed one of its senior...
Entertainment

Trainor apologizes after immense ba...

Meghan Trainor is apologizing for her words after her expletive-fil...
Entertainment

Comedian Lewis says he has Parkinso...

Comedian Richard Lewis has opened up about his diagnosis with Parki...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Gollings enjoys little break wit...

Sports
Fiji 7s Co...

Fijian doctor dismissed over sex...

News
The World ...

Trainor apologizes after immense...

Entertainment
Meghan Tra...

Comedian Lewis says he has Parki...

Entertainment
Comedian R...

Crown Princess visits Northern D...

News
Her Royal ...

Crown Princess accorded traditio...

News
The Fiji G...

Popular News

Botitu, Raisuqe star in Castres ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Vanuatu to feature in Interconti...

Football
Vanuatu wi...

Chiefs post big win over Fijian ...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Smith appointed coach of Waikato...

Rugby
Former Fly...

USP to host International Lapita...

News
The Univer...

Walesi presents key opportunity ...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Gollings enjoys little break with family