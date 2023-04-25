Junior Bula Boys to play 3 games in Aust

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys have settled well on the Gold Coast in Australia and will play first of their three build up matches today.

Former Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Robert Mimms, Ronil Lal and Marika Rodu are guiding the team.

The Samuela Navoce captained side will face the Gold Coast Knights at the Gold Coast Croatian Sports Centre today at 4.30pm before facing the Australia Fiji Selection at the Gold Coast Performance Centre at 3pm on Friday and will wrap up the Australian tour with a match against the Brisbane Strikers at Perry Park in Brisbane at 7pm on Monday.

Fiji is in Pool B of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina with the USA, Slovakia and Ecuador.

The World Cup will be played from 20 May to 11 June.