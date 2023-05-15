Junior Bula Boys touchdown in Argentina

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys have safely arrived in Argentina and will be travelling to San Juan where they will prepare for their first match of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup today.

The side was boosted with the arrival of Under-21 Charlton Athletic player Josh Laqereqeretabua who linked up with the squad in Buenos Aires.

The team travels onwards to their base camp in San Juan where they will prepare and play their first game of the tournament.

The Junior Bula Boys will face Slovakia in their group opener on May 21.