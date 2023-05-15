Monday, May 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Junior Bula Boys touchdown in Argentina

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys have safely arrived in Argentina and will be travelling to San Juan where they will prepare for their first match of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup today.

The side was boosted with the arrival of Under-21 Charlton Athletic player Josh Laqereqeretabua who linked up with the squad in Buenos Aires.

The team travels onwards to their base camp in San Juan where they will prepare and play their first game of the tournament.

The Junior Bula Boys will face Slovakia in their group opener on May 21.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Passenger is latest road fatality

A man died following a motor vehicle accident near Semo in Sigatoka...
Rugby

Historical All Blacks test in Fiji ...

Talks are currently underway as the All Blacks contemplate a possib...
Football

We missed our chances: Singh

Rewa Head Coach Rodicks Singh said the side failed to capitalise on...
NRL

Cowboys sign Fijian flyer Valemei

The North Queensland Cowboys have signed exciting winger Semi Valem...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Passenger is latest road fatalit...

News
A man died...

Historical All Blacks test in Fi...

Rugby
Talks are ...

We missed our chances: Singh

Football
Rewa Head ...

Cowboys sign Fijian flyer Valeme...

NRL
The North ...

Drua slip to 9th spot on points ...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Uluinasau is DHL Impact Player o...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Popular News

Bainimarama, Qiliho trial set fo...

News
Former Pri...

Habosi Kamikamica star in big To...

Rugby
Fijian duo...

Fiji’s economy is struggli...

News
Prime Mini...

Fiji needs to move forward from ...

News
The Method...

Passenger is latest road fatalit...

News
A man died...

Fijian trio to start against lea...

Super Rugby
Three Fiji...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Passenger is latest road fatality