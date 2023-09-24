Sunday, September 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Junior Kulas progress to final

The Junior Kulas have booked their spot in the final of the OFC Women’s U16 Championship a beating host nation Tahiti 5-4 after penalties.

Goalkeeper Rosalain Sarahphina was the star for the Fijians after she blocked Maerehia Dehors’ penalty shot to end an action-packed first semi-final.

Elesi Tabunase scored the first goal of the tensed affair from the penalty spot in the 34th minute, but the hosts managed to draw terms level just before the halftime whistle through Turere  Tupahururu.

Fiji edged themselves in front in the 56th minute by a well-executed Seruwaia Laulaba free kick from wide on the left flank.

Substitute Fetia Teikiotiu managed to level the scores in the 86th minute to push the match into extra time.

With neither the teams finding the target, the winner had to be decided through penalties.

The first two attempts from both sides were saved, with the subsequent two scored and it was all left to the Tahiti’s Dehors fifth kick and her low effort was saved by Sarahphina to send Fiji to the final.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Transition can create new opportuni...

The transition to a low-carbon economy can create new opportunities...
Football

Champs Lautoka end DFPL on high not...

Newly crowned Digicel Fiji Premier League champions, Lautoka ended ...
Football

Kumar appointed interim Suva coach

Fiji’s only A-license coach, Ravinesh Kumar has been appointed the ...
Football

Suva finishes DFPL in third spot

2023 OFC Champions League finalist, Suva finishes the the Digicel F...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Transition can create new opport...

News
The transi...

Champs Lautoka end DFPL on high ...

Football
Newly crow...

Kumar appointed interim Suva coa...

Football
Fiji’s onl...

Suva finishes DFPL in third spot...

Football
2023 OFC C...

Fijians retained in Wallabies st...

Rugby
The Wallab...

Arundell scores five tries in bi...

Sports
Wing Henry...

Popular News

Champs Lautoka end DFPL on high ...

Football
Newly crow...

Fijiana finish second in Leg 1 o...

Sports
Fijiana fi...

Jackman and Furness to separate ...

Entertainment
Australian...

Rivalry and mistrust has plagued...

News
Prime Mini...

More than 35k register to vote a...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Lions set sights on IDC title

2023 Battle of Giants
After reta...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Transition can create new opportunities: Singh