Junior Kulas progress to final

The Junior Kulas have booked their spot in the final of the OFC Women’s U16 Championship a beating host nation Tahiti 5-4 after penalties.

Goalkeeper Rosalain Sarahphina was the star for the Fijians after she blocked Maerehia Dehors’ penalty shot to end an action-packed first semi-final.

Elesi Tabunase scored the first goal of the tensed affair from the penalty spot in the 34th minute, but the hosts managed to draw terms level just before the halftime whistle through Turere Tupahururu.

Fiji edged themselves in front in the 56th minute by a well-executed Seruwaia Laulaba free kick from wide on the left flank.

Substitute Fetia Teikiotiu managed to level the scores in the 86th minute to push the match into extra time.

With neither the teams finding the target, the winner had to be decided through penalties.

The first two attempts from both sides were saved, with the subsequent two scored and it was all left to the Tahiti’s Dehors fifth kick and her low effort was saved by Sarahphina to send Fiji to the final.