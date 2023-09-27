Junior Kulas ready to do Fiji proud

The Junior Kulas are ready to face favorites New Zealand in the grand final of the OFC U16 Women’s Championship in Tahiti today.

Speaking to FijiLive from the team camp, Coach Angeline Chua said they had set the target at the start of the tournament that will play in the final and the team will give their all in the big clash.

“We want to make sure we use the previous experience of playing in the U19 championship heading into the final and the girls are ready and excited.”

“We had some injuries during the tournament but the core squad and game changers are all well to play the final.”

Chua said playing New Zealand in the group stages has somewhat helped them.

“We tested out some stuff during the group stage with NZ as a preparation, knowing that we will probably face them again in the final if we made it all the way through the group stage and knockout stage.”

She said they have also prepared mentally for the challenge knowing too well the Kiwis are better equipped in terms of exposure and resources.,

“I think it works both ways. We go in with an underdog mentality and fight hard with each other on the pitch. It’s also a great challenge, we have no pressure and everyone works towards the same goal for Fiji.”

Chua who is in her second straight final since taking up the national head coach’s role six months ago has given all the credit to the amazing talents she has been able to coach so far.

“There’s a lot of talent in Fiji in sports. Many people like to play sports and watch their own families playing the sport. That’s the culture in Fiji. I think as more youth development programmes are rolling out with Fiji FA to schools, girls will have more access to football and playing the sport.”

“Having so much talent all around makes my job as a coach easy. All I need to do is get the players in camp and train them physically and mentally for the challenges that lie ahead in their blooming career.”

Chua is urging all Fijians to rally their support behind the team today as they work on the goal of qualifying for next year’s FIFA U17 World Cup.

The Digicel Fiji U16 will meet NZ in the final at 4.45pm (Fiji Time).