Saturday, September 16, 2023
Juvenile, 4 others charged with rape

A juvenile and four adults have been charged by the Criminal Investigations Department for allegedly raping a 25-year old woman in 2021.

The alleged incident was reported at the Ba Police Station by a relative of the victim.

The victim who suffers from a mental disability had gone over to the neighbour’s house where one of the accused persons resides.

She also met the other four at the same residence.

Whilst they were playing a board game, she was called into one of the bedrooms, where the five accused persons committed the alleged offence.

The five are aged 17, 18, 20 and two 21-year-olds.

They have all been charged with one count of rape each.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
