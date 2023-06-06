Juvenile charged over robbery and theft

A juvenile was among 37 persons charged by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions last month for serious crimes.

The juvenile was charged with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of theft.

The 37 suspects were charged with a total of 50 counts of separate incidents.

The offences were murder (2), attempted murder (1), manslaughter (2), aggravated robbery (9), aggravated burglary (2), theft (7), arson (2), assault causing actual bodily harm (7), common assault (1), acts with intent to cause grievous harm (6), unlawful wounding (2), wrongful confinement (1), criminal intimidation (7), and breach of suspended sentence (1).

There were 42 victims of the 50 counts of separate incidents and there were 10 incidents where the accused and the victim were related to one another.

A 29-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 41-year-old uncle. In another incident, a 27-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 25-year-old girlfriend; however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient and inconsistent evidence.

There was one incident where a 41-year-old man was charged with the attempted murder of a 31- year-old woman. The accused allegedly struck the victim with a kitchen knife.

In another case, a 39-year-old woman was charged with vehicular manslaughter. The accused allegedly drove a vehicle in a reckless manner which resulted in an accident and caused the death of her 37-year-old husband.

In another incident, a 43-year-old man was charged with the manslaughter of a 37-year-old man. The accused allegedly hit the victim causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement which resulted in his death.

A 57-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and criminally intimidating his 50-year-old wife and 10-year-old son.

In another incident, a 42-year-old man was charged with the assault causing actual bodily harm to his 38-year-old wife.

There was one incident where a 46-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 21-year-old stepson and criminally intimidating his son’s in-laws.

A 30-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 39-year-old de facto partner with a cane knife.

In another incident a 47-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 39-year-old brother. The accused was charged for allegedly biting his brother’s ear.

A 37-year-old man was charged with unlawfully wounding and criminally intimidating his 38- year-old de facto partner and the de facto partner’s sister. The accused person allegedly wounded his de facto partner with a kitchen knife and threatened the victim’s sister.

There was one incident where four men were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, act with intent to cause grievous harm, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement of a 20-year[1]old man. The accused persons allegedly locked the victim inside a vehicle and assaulted him multiple times.

A 30-year-old man was charged with the assault causing actual bodily harm and act with intent to cause grievous harm to a 44-year-old man.

In another incident, a 44-year-old man was charged with the assault causing actual bodily harm to his 34-year-old friend with a chopper. The accused was also charged with the breach of his suspended sentence.

A 59-year-old woman was charged with common assault and criminally intimidating a 19-year-old-woman, a 22-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman.

There were two incidents of arson.

A 30-year-old man was charged with arson and criminal intimidation. The accused allegedly set fire to his 21-year-old de facto partner’s house and threatened the victim’s mother.

In another incident, a 38-year-old man was charged with arson. The accused allegedly set fire to his 34-year-old nephew’s house.

Cash and assorted items ranging from $50 to $12,150 were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences which consisted of home invasions, shop burglaries, carjacking, day and night street robberies.

Three cases were withdrawn after discontinuances (Nolle Prosequi) were filed due to insufficient and inconsistent evidence.