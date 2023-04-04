Juveniles charged with rape

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) charged two juveniles for serious sexual offences in March.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his 6-year-old nephew.

In another case, a 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his 9-year-old niece.

There were 24 people charged with a total of 48 counts of sexual offences last month.

The offences were rape (30), attempted rape (2), defilement (4), indecently annoying (1) and sexual assault (11).

There were 21 victims of whom 14 victims were under the age of 18 years.

There were two male victims and 19 female victims and there were 13 incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.