Kadavu Rugby set for Vanua Cup debut

Kadavu Rugby is set to make its inaugural appearance in the Vanua Cup, with preparations already underway on the island.

Head Coach Josevata Bola is steering the team towards what he acknowledges as a significant challenge, yet an opportunity for the team to showcase its talent against more seasoned teams.

“It’s a challenge for us to step into the competition, but we are ready to take on the big teams. We have already started preparing in Kadavu,” he said.

He pointed out the anticipation of facing teams like Navosa and the valuable experience his team will gain from such matches.

Bola, who has a wealth of experience in rugby culture and competitions, sees this as a prime opportunity for Kadavu’s talents to be recognized on a larger stage.

Preparations for Kadavu began two weeks ago, focusing on harnessing the local rugby talent and preparing them for the level of competition they will face.