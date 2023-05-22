Monday, May 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Kadavu villagers join ‘Operation Vueti Sauca’

Sixty-three representatives of the Tikina of Naceva in Kadavu have shown interest in supporting the work of Police through the Southern Division Community Policing “Operation Vueti Sauca”.

The District has become the third to launch its Crime Prevention Committee (CPC).

Speaking on behalf of the newly formed Naceva District CPC, Filimoni Nayatelevu thanked Police for the sharing of information and for empowering the CPC members on their responsibilities in working together for safer communities.

“I would like to thank you all on behalf of the Vanua and chiefs for taking this approach to form a committee within the tikina which at times has been labelled as a red zone. We now have a fair idea of how to deal with situations within the framework of the law,” he added.

Divisional Manager Community Policing Superintendent of Police (SP) Ruci Nasemira acknowledged the support rendered in facilitating the workshop.

“Now the ownership is on the newly formed CPC members to work with Police and other stakeholders and come up with strategies best suited for the Tikina of Naceva.”

The Tikina of Naceva, Ravitaki and Sanima launched their CPCs last week, and the SD community policing team will now move to the remaining six tikinas to conduct workshops before launching the Crime Prevention Committees.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Growers to receive record cane paym...

Cane growers are set to receive a record cane payment this year for...
News

Pacific leaders urged to speak bold...

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape has urged Pacific le...
Entertainment

I am Tongi crowned American Idol wi...

18-year-old Hawaiian artist I am Tongi was today crowned the winner...
Rugby

Nadolo highly rates Derenalagi

Waratahs winger Nemani Nadolo says Swire Shipping Fijian Drua capta...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Growers to receive record cane p...

News
Cane growe...

Pacific leaders urged to speak b...

News
Papua New ...

I am Tongi crowned American Idol...

Entertainment
18-year-ol...

Nadolo highly rates Derenalagi

Rugby
Waratahs w...

Jessie J announces birth of son

Entertainment
British si...

Kim Kardashian says parenting is...

Entertainment
Kim Kardas...

Popular News

Jay-Z and Beyoncé purchase most ...

Entertainment
Beyoncé an...

$286k budget for GCC meeting

News
Next week’...

Chaudhry responds to personal at...

News
Former Pri...

Up to $3M is spent to relocate c...

News
The cost o...

Senikarivi relishes first SuperW...

Rugby
Young half...

PM announces set up of Dr Brij L...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Growers to receive record cane payment