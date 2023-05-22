Kadavu villagers join ‘Operation Vueti Sauca’

Sixty-three representatives of the Tikina of Naceva in Kadavu have shown interest in supporting the work of Police through the Southern Division Community Policing “Operation Vueti Sauca”.

The District has become the third to launch its Crime Prevention Committee (CPC).

Speaking on behalf of the newly formed Naceva District CPC, Filimoni Nayatelevu thanked Police for the sharing of information and for empowering the CPC members on their responsibilities in working together for safer communities.

“I would like to thank you all on behalf of the Vanua and chiefs for taking this approach to form a committee within the tikina which at times has been labelled as a red zone. We now have a fair idea of how to deal with situations within the framework of the law,” he added.

Divisional Manager Community Policing Superintendent of Police (SP) Ruci Nasemira acknowledged the support rendered in facilitating the workshop.

“Now the ownership is on the newly formed CPC members to work with Police and other stakeholders and come up with strategies best suited for the Tikina of Naceva.”

The Tikina of Naceva, Ravitaki and Sanima launched their CPCs last week, and the SD community policing team will now move to the remaining six tikinas to conduct workshops before launching the Crime Prevention Committees.