Kaiviti Silktails suffer huge defeat

The Kaiviti Silktails suffered a huge 44-18 defeat to the Mounties RMC in Round 4 of the Ron Massey Cup in Australia on Saturday.

The Silktails scored three tries, a brace to centre Tomasi Seru Seru, while fullback Robert Nauci opened proceedings in the 10th minute while four Mounties players hanging off him as he crashed over the line.

Seru missed all three conversions but with the 12-0 buffer the Silktails seemed to be in command.

Mounties came alive in the final 10 minutes before halftime, scoring two tries through second rower Presley Sau and then Mulitalo.

The Fijians took a 12-8 lead into the break.

The Mounties changed the entire game in the second half while the Silktails in turn slumped into some ill-discipline through frustration.

Siltailks were reduced to 11 players when halfback Rusiate Baleitamavua for a hip-drop tackle and prop Watisoni Woqanisaravi for a head-high collision were sin-binned.

The Mounties capitalised on scoring from wingers Lorenzo Mulitalo, Ronaldo Mulitalo and Freddy Kini, entre Roman Ioelu having a flurry at the finish with two in the last three minutes.

The Silktails pulled one back with second rower Sirilo Lovokuro barging over, but it was far too little too late.

The Silktails will host the Hills Bulls at Churchill Park in Lautoka in Round 5.