Sunday, April 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Kaiviti Silktails suffer huge defeat

The Kaiviti Silktails suffered a huge 44-18 defeat to the Mounties RMC in Round 4 of the Ron Massey Cup in Australia on Saturday.

The Silktails scored three tries, a brace to centre Tomasi Seru Seru, while fullback Robert Nauci opened proceedings in the 10th minute while four Mounties players hanging off him as he crashed over the line.

Seru missed all three conversions but with the 12-0 buffer the Silktails seemed to be in command.

Mounties came alive in the final 10 minutes before halftime, scoring two tries through second rower Presley Sau and then Mulitalo.

The Fijians took a 12-8 lead into the break.

The Mounties changed the entire game in the second half while the Silktails in turn slumped into some ill-discipline through frustration.

Siltailks were reduced to 11 players when halfback Rusiate Baleitamavua for a hip-drop tackle and prop Watisoni Woqanisaravi for a head-high collision were sin-binned.

The Mounties capitalised on scoring from wingers Lorenzo Mulitalo, Ronaldo Mulitalo and Freddy Kini, entre Roman Ioelu having a flurry at the finish with two in the last three minutes.

The Silktails pulled one back with second rower Sirilo Lovokuro barging over, but it was far too little too late.

The Silktails will host the Hills Bulls at Churchill Park in Lautoka in Round 5.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Swift and actor Alwyn breakup after...

American hit singer Taylor Swift and English actor Joe Alwyn have b...
Rugby

Talacolo has stepped up: Gollings

Fiji 7s coach Ben Gollings is impressed with lanky forward Joseva T...
NRL

Saifiti twins eye Blues spot for Or...

Fiji Bati twins and Newcastle Knights props Daniel and Jacob Saifit...
Rugby

Wainiqolo, Nayacalevu star in Toulo...

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Jiuta Wainiqolo bagged a double while ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Swift and actor Alwyn breakup af...

Entertainment
American h...

Talacolo has stepped up: Golling...

Rugby
Fiji 7s co...

Saifiti twins eye Blues spot for...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Wainiqolo, Nayacalevu star in To...

Rugby
Tokyo Olym...

Rayasi gets double in Hurricanes...

Rugby
Fijian win...

137 drivers booked for speeding

News
Speeding c...

Popular News

Duo remanded in custody for assa...

News
The Suva's...

Man captured assaulting on video...

News
Police off...

Gollings hopeful of a improved p...

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Govt works with Aust to better e...

Fiji Parliament
The Minist...

Raka to start Challenge Cup quar...

Rugby
Fijian pow...

Goalie Sevanaia to miss Under 20...

Football
Nadroga go...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Swift and actor Alwyn breakup after 6yrs of dating