Kakasi yet to be confirmed with Ba

Ba’s long-serving striker Darold Kakasi’s future with the team remains uncertain, with his contract having expired in December 2023.

Ba President Azam Khan told FijiLive that while Kakasi’s contributions are valued, his continued association with the Men in Black is yet to be confirmed.

Khan mentioned that the club is currently weighing all logistics and options.

Despite the uncertainty, he affirmed that Kakasi remains a member of Ba for now, leaving the door open for possible negotiations or decisions in the near future.