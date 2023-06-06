Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Kaltack in Vanuatu’s Inter Con squad

Photo Courtesy: ABC

A-League winner, Brian Kaltack has been included in Vanuatu’s final squad for the upcoming Intercontinental Cup in India.

Also in the squad are Suva’s Azariah Soromon and Alex Saniel as well as Ba midfielder Claude Aru.

The tournament brings together Vanuatu, India, Lebanon and Mongolia in the Asia Football Confederation.

Vanuatu squad: Goal KeepersAnthony Tawia, Massing Kalotang; Defenders- Brian Kaltak, Tasso Jeffery, James Chilia,  Jason Thomas, Timothy Loic Messeck Boulet, Lee Taiwia, Raoul Coulon, Selwyn Vatu, Claude Aru; Midfielders- Alick John, Michel Coulon, Lency Philip, Joe Moses, Johnathan Spookey Jack, Goddin Tenene, Jean Pierre Taussi, Barry Kalpovi, John Well Wohale; Strikers- Jordy Tasip, Alex Saniel, Azariah Soromon.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
