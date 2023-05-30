Kaltak in A-League Team of the Season

Vanuatu international Brian Kaltak has been named in the Professional Footballers Australia (PFA), A-League Men Team of the Season, selected by the players.

The former Auckland City and Lautoka defender had an incredible season for Central Coast Mariners as a professional footballer.

Since starting for the Mariners in our round two clash against the Phoenix in New Zealand, Vanuatu’s national team captain has been an immense presence at the back for head coach Nick Montgomery.

Affectionately dubbed as ‘The Brick Wall of Gosford’ by Mariners supporters, his monumental season has seen him awarded a starting place in the PFA Team of the Season.

Kaltak said he feels extremely excited to have been voted into the side by his peers, one of only three defenders in the starting team.

“When I found out this morning, I was extremely happy to have made the team of the season. In my first season with the Mariners and as a professional footballer, being in the team is a big achievement for me. I’m extremely happy about it,” he said.

“My journey this season has been pretty crazy to be honest. I just do my best on the field for the team. At times it has been a bumpy ride, getting my three red cards. To then end up being in the Team of the Season, I reckon that isn’t too bad.”

Heading into the Grand Final, the defender is staying calm before what will be the biggest game of his career.

“It is pretty crazy for me thinking that I am going to play in a Grand Final. I know that I will have emotions and feelings but right now I am pretty relaxed to be honest,” he said.

“It is just like another game, I’m really confident and everyone else is as well for the weekend.”