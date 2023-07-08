Kaltak receives national honour medal

Former Lautoka defender and Vanuatu’s national men’s team Captain Brian Kaltak received a National Award Second Class Medal from Vanuatu’s Head of State Nikinike Vurobaravu on Friday.

Kaltak became the first Pacific Islander to have won an A-League grand final when his Central Coast Mariners beat Melbourne City in the grand final in June.

The former Auckland City FC star also led Vanuatu to beat Mongolia in Bhubaneswar, India last month.

The center-back also extended his stay with the Central Coast Mariners FC in the A-League this season.