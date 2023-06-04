Sunday, June 4, 2023
Kaltak’s Central Coast Mariners win A-League title

Photo Courtesy: Sydney Morning Herald

Former Lautoka defender and ni-Vanuatu international Brian Kaltak has won the A-League Men championship with the Central Coast Mariners after beating Melbourne City 6-1 in the final on Saturday.

Kaltak played full 90 minutes at the heart of the Mariners’ defence as they produced an outstanding display of football.

The former Auckland City FC star signed his first-ever professional contract in 2022 and the trophy further underlines his credentials as one of the top defenders in the division.

Having been voted in the PFA Team of the Year last month, there is no doubt that the Vanuatu captain belongs at this level.

“It means a lot,” Kaltak told reporters.

“We’ve been trying to get the breakthrough, getting kids overseas, not just Australia and New Zealand but to get professional. It just didn’t happen.

“But now that I’m here and the first one, it’s amazing.”

Jason Cummings opened the scoring on his final appearance for the Mariners in the 20th minute before Sam Silvera doubled their lead in the 34th minute.

City pulled one back through Richard van der Venne before the break to merge the gap at 2-1 in favor of the Mariners.

The Mariners secured two penalties early in the second stanza, both Cummings took and became the only second man to score a hat trick in the grand final.

Beni Nkololo and Moresche rounded out the rout in front of 26,523 fans at Sydney’s CommBank Stadium.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Rugby

Drua dedicate win to coach Byrne