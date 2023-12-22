Friday, December 22, 2023
Kamikamica defends selection of Special Administrators

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has defended the selection of Special Administrators by the Coalition Government.

A letter from the Minister of Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa addressed to the Prime Minister with an attachment that contains the amended list of Special Administrator appointments that was meant for senior Cabinet Ministers was mistakenly sent to the media via Viber.

In the letter, Nalumisa stated that consultations were done with the Coalition Parties on the matter and that the appointments for the new Special Administrtors will come into effect next Wednesday.

The amended list has some familiar names like Tevita Boseiwaqa, Opetaia Ravai, Dr John Fatiaki, Joe Gonewai, Ratu Tevita Momoedonu, Felix Magnus, Prem Singh, Paul Jaduram, Isireli Korovulavula and Faith Grace amongst others.

The list also shows that some appointments are paid more than the others for the same role.

Speaking to FijiLive, Kamikamica said the list has some qualified persons to serve and is competent enough.

Kamikamica said a vigorous selection process was followed to get the right people for the job, after the Coalition Parties proposed names for these positions in the municipal councils.

“As you know, part of the deal which came through decisions with the Coalition Parties is that they propose the names for selection.”

Kamikamica said this is based on competencies, capability and getting the right person to serve the municipal councils.

