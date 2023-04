Fiji Bati and Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica faces a two match ban in the National Rugby League.

According to the NRL judiciary report, Kamikamica was sin-binned in the 20th for a late tackle on Cherry-Evans in their 18-8 loss to the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday.

This means that he will miss out on Rounds 8 and 9.

other two Storm players, Centre Justin Olam has been given a $1,800 fine for Dangerous Contact and back-rower Trent Loiero a $1,000 fine for a Careless High Tackle.