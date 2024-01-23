Kamikamica recommended Dr Seniloli: Radrodro

Sacked Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro claims that Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica had requested that Dr Kesaia Seniloli be made the Chairperson of the Fiji National University Council in February 2023.

In a media conference yesterday, Radrodro said the Office of the Prime Minister directed him to rescind the appointment of Semesa Karavaki as FNU Council Chair and to reinstate Dr Seniloli.

Radrodro said he communicated back to the Office of the Prime Minister September 2023, advising the Prime Minister that the FNU Council had drawn his attention to the appointment of Dr Seniloli in February 2023 as FNU Council Member, pursuant to Section 10 of the FNU Act 2009 and not as the Chairperson.

He said this is because the crucial element to allow this to happen, was to allow for a consultation process by the FNU Council, which had not happened.

In September 2023, Radrodro said the Ministry of Education sought the legal opinion of the Office of the Solicitor-General, referring to the various anomalies seen.

“Unfortunately, it took some time for my office to receive a response from the Solicitor-General, so by mid-October, I directed my staff to pursue the legal advice and only to be informed that the advice had been sent to the Ministry of Education on the 4th of October.”

Radrodro said this was the legal opinion from the Solicitor-General that the appointment of Dr Seniloli to be Chairperson is not in accordance with the provisions of section 28 and 29 of the Act.

He said the advice was however that they remain Council Members, pursuant to Section 14- Also that the Ministry adhere to the appointment provisions for chair and deputy chair as mandated.

“In October 2023, the FNU Council, joined by four reinstated Council Members, met at FNU Nasinu, and carried out the advice of the advice of the Solicitor-General to appoint the two positions. Both their names were nominated and the outcome of the vote for Chair was 12 for Mr Karavaki and two Dr Seniloli.”

Radrodro has communicated to the Prime Minister that throughout the handling of the FNU issues, he held the best interest of the Coalition Government.

He said he acted on the advice of Cabinet Members of all political parties forming the Coalition and done his best according to law, to protect Government and the integrity of the Minister for Education.

The former Minister claimed that other communications referred to the Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka, a lot of them had not been communicated to him.