Kamikamica returns to face Panthers

Fiji Bati and Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica returns from injury to face the defending champions Penrith Panthers in Round 18 of NRL on Friday.

Kamikamica will take the field as an interchange as he continues to monitor a calf complaint sustained in Round 16.

Veteran Fiji Bati lock Tariq Sims remains in the No.8 jersey after an impressive performance in their 24-6 win against the Manly Sea Eagles last week.

The Fijian forward will be joined on the bench by Bronson Garlick, Alec MacDonald and Kane Bradley with utility Tyran Wishart stepping in as 18th man.

Cameron Munster returns to five-eighth after missing last weekend’s game.

Missing from the Round 17 side, Tom Eisenhuth looks to rejoin Melbourne on the extended reserves alongside Chris Lewis, Sua Fa’alogo and Pezet.

The Storm vs Panther match will kick off at 8pm at Marvel Stadium.

Melbourne Storm: Nick Meaney, Will Warbrick, Reimis Smith, Justin Olam, Xavier Coates, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes, Tariq Sims, Harry Grant, Christian Welch, Trent Loiero, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Josh King.

Reserves: Bronson Garlick, Alec MacDonald, Tui Kamikamica, Kane Bradley, Tyran Wishart, Tom Eisenhuth, Chris Lewis, Sualauvi Faalogom, Jonah Pezet.