Kamikamica slams Sayed-Khaiyum for comments

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has slammed the statement by the former FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and said that it is a bit contradictory and rich coming from him.

Speaking to FijiLive, the Minister for Communications said Sayed-Khaiyum should be the last person to be talking about the illegality, constitutional compliance and the rule of law.

On Sunday in a letter to the FijiFirst Party Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama, the former Attorney-General attacked the Coalition Government.

Sayed-Khaiyum’s resignation letter had raised concerns and made several allegations against the Coalition Government.

He had alleged that the Government has taken political power to mean that it can undermine the principles of constitutionalism and override the supreme law of the land.

He also claimed that these breaches are evident almost daily through pronouncements by politicians in government, various governmental decisions and policies.

“While it is apparent that all if not nearly all media organisations have acquiesced to or are actively involved in supporting the status quo with no gumption to call matters as they are because of political and/or financial leanings,” Sayed Khaiyum said.

“FijiFirst must notwithstanding such obstacles continue to inform the citizenry of the impact of what this government is carrying out and continue to be without fear or favour the voice of all Fijians not just the select few,” he said.

However, the Deputy Prime Minister said Sayed-Khaiyum’s history when it is written is a litany of abuse and bad judgments.

“I just find his comment hypocritical, if anything, he has been a large part of the 16 years which is very contradictory. Decisions made were done to cover and protect himself, and it is a bit of reach coming from him,” Kamikamica said.

FijiLive has reached out to the FijiFirst Party Head Office for comments.