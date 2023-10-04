Kanace follows in Masirewa’s footsteps

New Zealand-born Mary Kanace, who is one of the five debutants named in the Vodafone Fijians 15s squad for the inaugural WXV 3 Tournament in Dubai next week, is following in the footsteps of her uncle and former Flying Fijians flanker Waisiki Masirewa.

The 27-year-old, who began playing rugby at the age of 16 revealed that Masirewa’s rugby journey fuelled her passion for the sport.

“The support is strong. My family is very hardcore Fiji who supports Fiji rugby. So being part of Fijiana is a very big thing for them.”

“My uncle has played for the Fiji men’s team before and that’s just another reason why I thought to play for Fiji. I have seen him play and also win a lot of competitions in the 15s and 7s before he went to New Zealand and also kept playing there with the 7s team.”

“My parents also motivated me to get inspired from him and it’s just a big thing for me that I get motivated from someone who has a lot of experience and knowledge in rugby. Seeing him play at the world stage and making a name for himself, is an eye opener for us in our family also.”

While the Linwood Bulls fullback is eager to represent her Fijian heritage, at first rugby was just a way to escape from work for her before she saw All Blacks fly-half Richie Mo’unga feature in the domestic tournament in Christchurch which happened to be Linwood Bulls men’s team.

“Been playing rugby since I was a teenager. I’m feeling very humbled and honoured to be part of the Fijiana team. The training and just the experience has been amazing.”

“My rugby career has been up and down. I never thought I’d be here. It’s definitely good. I’m out of my comfort zone here but additionally looking forward to the experience.

“I started working at a young age and playing rugby on the weekend was just a good escape for my personal health and welfare and the physical side of the sport.”

“I love Richie Mo’unga since we are from the same rugby club in New Zealand. He’s an amazing player and I’ve watched him play in many club games.”

Kanace, who shares paternal links to Naivuce village in Naitasiri and maternal links to Vuna in Taveuni has been overcoming language barriers in preparation for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup qualifier.

“At first it was challenging because of the language barrier but throughout the camp, the girls were really supportive of teaching us basic i-Taukei language.”

“It was a struggle at first, later it wasn’t a struggle at all. I had fun and it was a good time to bond with everyone as well.”

“The seniors are always calling meetings to check up on us new ones if the coaches’ are telling us something which we don’t understand, the seniors always make sure we do. They are very approachable. If I need anything, I’d go to the senior girls.”

Fijiana will open their campaign against Colombia on 13 before they take on Spain on 20 and round off their play-off against Kazakhstan on 27.

Fijiana XVs: Bitila Tawake, Salanieta Nabuli, Loraini Senivutu, Tiana Robanakadavu, Penina Turova, Merevesi Ofakimalino, Unaisi Lalabalavu, Ana Korovata, Doreen Narokete, Nunia Daunimoala, Sulita Waisega, Karalaini Naisewa, Sereima Leweniqila, Mereoni Nakesa, Teresia Tinanivalu, Evivi Senikarivi, Salanieta Kinita, Vani Arei, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Adita Milinia, Adi Fulori Rotagavira, Merewai Cumu, Rusila Nagasau, Setaita Railumu, Jennifer Goodsir Ravutia, Merewairita Neivosa, Atelaite Buna, Luisa Tisolo, Mary Kanace, Iva Sauira.