Kativerata eyes Tigers exponent Bula

Fiji Bati Head Coach Wise Kativerata has set West Tigers exponent Jahream Bula in his crosshairs in a move to bring the young star into the fold.

Kativerata told FijiLive that with depth in the halves department still a big work on for the Bati, the young 21-year-old is on his list.

“We got young Bula who is playing for the Tigers, and I know he played six, and he has got the flair to play,” Kativerata said.

“That is one person I want to go and have a look at.”

Kativerata said there are more options available with the likes of Brandon Wakeham, England based Joe Lovodua and Apisai Koroisau, but more work needed to be done.

“That is one position that we lack, we can score points from anywhere, we just don’t have a general that can control the game.”

Kativerata will head to Australia in August to secure overseas based players for the upcoming Oceania Cup.