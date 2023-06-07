Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Katonitabua appointed non-resident ambassador to Kuwait

Fiji’s Non-Resident Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Naipote Katonitabua, presented his credentials to His Highness Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the State of Kuwait’s Minister for Foreign Affairs.

In a statement, Katonitabua conveyed the warm greetings and well wishes from His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka and the people of Fiji.

He thanked His Highness Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah and people of Kuwait for their continuous support to Fiji during the 18 years of diplomatic relations.

In response, His Highness Salem Abdulla Al Jaber Al Sabah reaffirmed the State of Kuwait’s commitment to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two nations and offered an invitation to the Prime Minister Rabuka for an official State visit to Kuwait.

Katonitabua expressed Fiji’s commitment to formulate appropriate Agreements and Memorandums including the Visa Exemptions, Labour Mobility, Seafarers Competency, Investment Cooperation and Political Consultations, and Double Tax Agreement.

He also highlighted that being a Small Island Development States (SIDS), Fiji is not immune to external shocks and global challenges such as climate change, pandemic or economic crisis.

Also, Katonitabua indicated that over the past decade, Fiji sustained more than 20 cyclones which had affected its economic recovery.

In its continuous efforts of rebuilding back better and becoming more resilient, Fiji would need assistance from Kuwait Development Fund for Arab Development (KDFAD) on selected projects in areas of renewable energy and climate change.

The State of Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs is optimistic that relevant authorities within the Kuwait Government, including the KDFAD will provide the necessary support to strengthen the diplomatic relations and mutual cooperation between the two Governments and its peoples.

Following the presentation of credentials, Ambassador Katonitabua met with Kuwait Public Authority of Manpower and Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
