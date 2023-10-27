Kazakhstan makes one change for Fiji clash

Kazakhstan Nomads have made only one change in their starting line-up as they will conclude their WXV3 2023 campaign against Fijiana XVs in Dubai tomorrow.

Kazakhstan head coach Makhabbat Tugambekova has put Svetlana Malezhina into the back row to earn her first test start.

This is the first time for Kazakhstan and Fijiana to play a women’s international XV game while both are safe from relegation from WXV 3 2024.

The Pacific islanders are currently in third place with the Kazakhs in fourth, so the winner on Friday will have bragging rights as both teams enter the final round with a win and a loss each.

The Fijians have two of the top five ball carriers in WXV 3 and will be a huge physical threat to the Kazakhs, who themselves usually adopt a physical confrontational style within Asia.

The Fijiana team also comprises two of the best offloaders in the 2023 competition and two players who have made the most meters in WXV 2023.

Adita Millinia is level with three other players for most line breaks (4) in WXV 3 2023 and is a clear first for tackle breaks (18).

Fiji head coach Inoke Male has made eight personnel changes to the team’s final match at WXV 2023, with only five players retaining their starting spots from their last match which was a defeat to Spain.

Mary Lala Jane Kanace could make her Fijiana debut if she comes off the bench in this fixture.

The match between Kazakhstan and Fiji will kick off at 1am at Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

The teams:

Kazakhstan: Tatyana Dadajanova, Moldir Askhat, Natalya Kamendrovskaya, Anna Chebotar, Karina Sazontova (C), Tatyana Kruchinkina, Svetlana Malezhina, Symbat Zhamankulova, Daiana Kazibekova, Kundyzay Baktybayeva, Liliya Kibisheva, Lyudmila Ivanova, Yeva Bekker, Darya Tkachyova, Gulim Bakytpek.

Reserves: Karina Tankisheva, Balzhan Akhbayeva, Yelena Yurova, Yuliya Oleinikova, Anastassiya Yevdokmiova, Irina Balabina, Daria Kuznetsova, Milana Kotova.

Fijiana: Salanieta Nabuli, Bitila Tawake, Ana Korovata, Doreen Narokete, Mereoni Nakesa, Merevesi Ofakimalino, Teresia Tinanivalu, Sereima Leweniqila (C), Evivi Senikarivi, Salanieta Kinita, Adita Milinia, Merewai Cumu, Merewairita Neivosa, Atelaite Ralivanawa, Luisa Tisolo.

Reserves: Unaisi Navue Lalabalavu, Loraini Senivutu, Karalani Naisewa, Nunia Delaimoala, Adi Fulori Rotagavira, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Rusila Nagasau, Mary Lala Jane Kanace.