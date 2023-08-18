Friday, August 18, 2023
Keep a close eye on children: Tabuya

The Ministry of Women and Children is calling on all parents and guardians to be extra vigilant, and keep a close watch over their children’s safety during this extended rainy season.

In a statement, the Minister Responsible, Lynda Tabuya said over the past few days we have been experiencing periods of heavy rainfall which has led to flooding of low lying areas, creeks and filling up of storm drains.

Tabuya said there has also been an unfortunate incident of a 4-year-old child being swept away while attempting to cross a flooded creek with a relative in Sakoca.

“I cannot emphasize enough the need for us as parents and guardians to be extra vigilant and be aware of our children’s whereabouts, especially if there is a flooded drain or river in your localities.”

The Minister added that we cannot afford to be complacent about our children’s safety, therefore I reiterate the call to all parents and guardians, please constantly monitor the whereabouts of our children, consider their welfare, keep them warm and indoors during this extended period of rainfall.

However, yesterday, the Fiji Police Force said that the body of a toddler has been found and that Police investigations continues.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
