601 ad
Kerevi available for opening test selection

Fijian centre Samu Kerevi. Photo Courtesy: Planet Rugby

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has confirmed that blockbusting Fijian centre Samu Kerevi is available for selection for the opening Test against the Springboks in Pretoria next Sunday.

Kerevi was one of six players named in the rehab group when Jones named his training squad last week.

However, Jones revealed Kerevi and prop Angus Bell will make the trip to South Africa.

“But everybody else is on the plane and at this stage available for selection,” Jones told rugby.com.au.

“We’re pretty sure of our best 23 but we want to see how they come through the first couple of days of training and we’ll name it.”

Kerevi is the more likely of the two given Bell hasn’t played since the opening round of Super Rugby Pacific in February, with the inside centre featuring for the Barbarians in May.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
