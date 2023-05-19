Friday, May 19, 2023
Kerevi confirmed to feature for Barbarians

Fijian centre Samu Kerevi has been named in the Wallabies 44-player training squad ahead of next week's four-week camp in Gold Coast. Photo Courtesy: Planet Rugby

Fiji-born Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi will feature in head coach Eddie Jones Barbarians team against the World XV at Twickenham later this month.

On Sunday, Kerevi made his return to the Japanese Rugby League One for the Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath from a lengthy knee injury that he sustained during the Commonwealth Game in August last year.

Jones confirmed to BBC Sport that alongside Kerevi, Australian star Quade Cooper will also be part of his team and the experienced pair will be looking to play themselves into World Cup contention after long-term injuries.

Cooper and Kerevi are set to join Alun Wyn Jones, Rhys Webb and Taulupe Faletau in the Barbarians’ ranks.

Jones believes that Cooper and Kerevi will add significant creativity and firepower to the Barbarians.

Kerevi impressed against Jones’ England on the summer tour in July last year.

Meanwhile, Steve Hansen coached World XV is set to unleash a powerful team with the likes of Charles Piutau, Ngani Laumape, Marika Koroibete, Semi Radradra and Israel Folau.

The Barbarians will meet the World XC on 28 May.

 

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
