Kerevi makes strong return for Sungoliath

Blockbusting Fijian centre Samu Kerevi made a strong return to Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath in the Japanese League and helped his team beat Bernard Foley’s Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay 24-18 in the weekend.

The win qualified the Wallabies five-eighth’s side for its first-ever final in Japanese club rugby.

Kerevi made his long-awaited return from a knee injury he suffered playing for Australia at last August’s Commonwealth Games.

With Kerevi’s return coming a week after Quade Cooper made his comeback from the ruptured achilles he sustained in the same month, Australia’s backline resources are coming together nicely four months out from the Rugby World Cup.

Marika Koroibete added to the shine the semi-final weekend provided for the Wallabies coach, running in a hat-trick as Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights completed a remarkable second-half comeback to bring down Yokohama Canon Eagles.

Two of Koroibete’s tries started from within his own half, with the 30-year-old completing his hat trick after a storming 50-meter blast down the line.