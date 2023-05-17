Wednesday, May 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Kerevi makes strong return for Sungoliath

Blockbusting Fijian centre Samu Kerevi made a strong return to Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath  in the Japanese League and helped his team beat Bernard Foley’s Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay 24-18 in the weekend.

The win qualified the Wallabies five-eighth’s side for its first-ever final in Japanese club rugby.

Kerevi made his long-awaited return from a knee injury he suffered playing for Australia at last August’s Commonwealth Games.

With Kerevi’s return coming a week after Quade Cooper made his comeback from the ruptured achilles he sustained in the same month, Australia’s backline resources are coming together nicely four months out from the Rugby World Cup.

Marika Koroibete added to the shine the semi-final weekend provided for the Wallabies coach, running in a hat-trick as Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights completed a remarkable second-half comeback to bring down Yokohama Canon Eagles.

Two of Koroibete’s tries started from within his own half, with the 30-year-old completing his hat trick after a storming 50-meter blast down the line.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Four political parties temporarily ...

Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa has suspended ...
Football

Ba eyes ICC qualification

Ba aims to qualify for the 2023 Digicel/ Tebara Halal Meats Muslim ...
NRL

Four Fijians in Women’s Natio...

Four players who share links to Fiji have been named in the 2023 Ha...
Football

Tavua returns to Muslim IDC after 1...

Tavua returns to the 2023 Digicel /Tebara Halal Meats Muslim Inter ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Four political parties temporari...

News
Acting Reg...

Ba eyes ICC qualification

Football
Ba aims to...

Four Fijians in Women’s Na...

NRL
Four playe...

Tavua returns to Muslim IDC afte...

Football
Tavua retu...

Chaudhry responds to personal at...

News
Former Pri...

Prof Prasad will not resign: AG

News
Attorney-G...

Popular News

Australia commits $1.9B to the P...

News
The Austra...

Naholo Rayasi score in Moana bea...

Rugby
Kini Nahol...

Fiji’s economy is struggli...

News
Prime Mini...

Jamie Foxx undergoes physical re...

Entertainment
Jamie Foxx...

Call for a proper response on qu...

News
The Fiji L...

I am sorry for my role in the 87...

News
“I am sorr...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Solomon Warriors vs Lupe Ole Soaga SC