Kerevi, Nawaqanitawase score in Wallabies narrow loss

Fijian centre Samu Kerevi and NSW Waratahs outside back Mark Nawaqanitawase scored a try each in Wallabies’ narrow 31-34 loss to Argentina in Round 2 of the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Just three minutes into the match and Argentina received a penalty but Emiliano Boffelli failed with the attempt.

Two minutes later, Len Ikitau barged over the line inside to score the opening try and Quade Cooper converted before he kicked a penalty for a 10-0 lead in the 11th minute.

In the 20th minute, Argentina secured their second penalty and this time Boffelli slotted between the posts while Jeronimo De La Fuente scored the first try for the side and Boffelli converted to level the scores at 10-10.

On the stroke of half time, the Wallabies were reduced to 14 players when Richie Arnold copped a yellow card for dangerous play.

Both teams settled for a 10-10 draw at the break.

The Pumas came out firing in the second spell with Captain Julian Montoya diving in the left corner to touch down and Boffelli converted to give them a 17-10 lead for the first time in the match.

Nic White stepped up and caught Argentina napping at scrum time to level it up with a try and Cooper booted the conversion but the opponents received a penalty which Boffelli took and made no mistake again giving the Pumas a 20-17 lead again.

Mateo Carreras put Argentina further ahead with a try but the Wallabies responded immediately when Cooper broke the Pumas defence but caught halfway however he found an unmarked Samu Kerevi, who took off and planted the ball on the try line.

Cooper converted to merge the gap at 24-17.

In the 75th minute, Nawaqanitawase stepped up and read the play perfectly, snatching the intercept and running 95 metres for the try in what appeared to be the hero play for the local, who had grown up just 20 minutes from the ground and Cooper converted.

However, Argentina had one final chance to attack the Australian line when Cooper was pinged for a late tackle and made it count.

As the Wallabies looked to hold them out, number eight Gonzalez dove over the top and found the line while Boffelli converted to seal the win.