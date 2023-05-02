Kerevi set to return from injury for Sungoliath

Blockbusting Fijian centre Samu Kerevi will return to his club Suntory Sungoliath to face Kubota Spears in the upcoming Japan Rugby League One semi-final.

Kerevi missed out on the Wallabies Test matches last year after he ruptured his ACL playing sevens at the Commonwealth Games last year.

Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones, who visited Quade Cooper in Japan last week confirmed Kerevi’s return after a massive injury.

“We’ve got a number of players coming back, which is really promising,” Jones said, RugbyPass reported.

“It creates this nice selection pressure that the players who keep improving and the players who keep showing that they’ve got an appetite to be the best in the world will get selected.”

Jones has already begun his selection for the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.