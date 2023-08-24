Thursday, August 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ketan Lal refutes rumors of resignation

Opposition member of parliament Ketan Lal has said that he has no intentions of leaving Parliament.

Lal was responding to claims on social media that he has issued his resignation.

In a statement, the Opposition Member of Parliament said he’d like to clarify that I have no intentions of resigning from Parliament, despite the wishful thinking of some of my political opponents.

Lal warned against believing the circulating rumors on social media, denouncing them as false.

Emphasizing his dedication to the FijiFirst movement and its leadership, Lal said, “Serving our leader and the people of Fiji has been a privilege and a profound honor.”

The statement highlighted the collective spirit of the young politicians in FijiFirst, molded and mentored by experienced leaders.

“We are a cadre of young politicians, guided by the wisdom and mentorship of our leader and general secretary,” Lal explained.

Despite his reputation for being vocal, Lal reaffirmed that he wouldn’t be deterred from his duties.

The Opposition Member also called out those paddling fake news to stop and urged Fijians to not believe everything shared on social media.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Australia concurs with IAEA nuclea...

The Australian Government says it respects the findings of the Inte...
News

11 scholarships for Fijians in Saud...

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr Lesikimacuata Ko...
Business

Cooperation to boost tourism, sport...

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Lesikimacuata Korovavala sa...
NRL

Injured Lutu back for Roosters clas...

Young Fiji Bulikula prospect and Wests Tigers halfback Losana Lutu ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Australia concurs with IAEA nuc...

News
The Austra...

11 scholarships for Fijians in S...

News
Ministry o...

Cooperation to boost tourism, sp...

Business
Permanent ...

Injured Lutu back for Roosters c...

NRL
Young Fiji...

Survival is pivot for SIDS: Ratu...

News
Fiji, like...

Nurses pay to go up today: Vosar...

News
The Acting...

Popular News

11 scholarships for Fijians in S...

News
Ministry o...

US to help curb child sexual exp...

News
The United...

Survival is pivot for SIDS: Ratu...

News
Fiji, like...

Flying Fijians touch down in Lon...

Rugby
The 33-mem...

iTaukei anthem from now on: FRU

Rugby
In a histo...

More funding needed for food sec...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Australia concurs with IAEA nuclear disposal report