Ketan Lal refutes rumors of resignation

Opposition member of parliament Ketan Lal has said that he has no intentions of leaving Parliament.

Lal was responding to claims on social media that he has issued his resignation.

In a statement, the Opposition Member of Parliament said he’d like to clarify that I have no intentions of resigning from Parliament, despite the wishful thinking of some of my political opponents.

Lal warned against believing the circulating rumors on social media, denouncing them as false.

Emphasizing his dedication to the FijiFirst movement and its leadership, Lal said, “Serving our leader and the people of Fiji has been a privilege and a profound honor.”

The statement highlighted the collective spirit of the young politicians in FijiFirst, molded and mentored by experienced leaders.

“We are a cadre of young politicians, guided by the wisdom and mentorship of our leader and general secretary,” Lal explained.

Despite his reputation for being vocal, Lal reaffirmed that he wouldn’t be deterred from his duties.

The Opposition Member also called out those paddling fake news to stop and urged Fijians to not believe everything shared on social media.