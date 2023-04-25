Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Key players to return for Fijian Drua

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will return to full strength this week with the return of key players against the Blues in this Saturday’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Coming off the injury list are Captain Meli Derenalagi, winger Eroni Sau and halfback Frank Lomani.

Head Coach Mick Byrne said it is positive to have the experienced and key players back.

“Dume (Derenalagi) is back at training, Eroni is also back at training,” Byrne confirmed.

“Frank is in a red bib, but he’s got through all the contact which is great.”

Byrne said he expects to bring fresh players back into the line-up.

“Kalaveti and Iosefo have been rested well for the last two weeks and are ready to come back.”

“Players are itching for a spot at training and we will see how we do.”

The Drua vs Blues match kicks off at 2.05pm.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
News

Beche-de-mer export ban lifted for a month