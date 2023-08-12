Khan aims to change Ba’s fortune in BOG

After coaching Tavua in the Senior Division for a couple of years, Mohammad Ashif Khan is gearing up for his tournament debut in the elite category with Ba.

As the Men in Black prepare to take the field against Suva in the Rooster Chicken/ Scoops Ice- Cream Battle of the Giants in Nadi today, Khan’s leadership will be under the spotlight.

“It’s a significant transition for me and I am both excited and ready,” Khan told FijiLive.

“We have a point to prove. There’s a lot pending for Ba, and we aim to make our mark in this tournament.”

Ba’s opening match against Labasa last night was called off and Khan is well-aware of the challenge ahead.

“All our pool matches are tough, but we’re focusing on starting the BOG on a positive note. Suva is an experienced side, and we respect them. But our boys have trained hard, and we’re hopeful for a win.”

Nine of Ba’s standout players will be representing the Fiji U23 National team. While these players hone their skills with the national side, Khan has been actively prepping the rest.

“Most of our squad consists of developing players. However, seasoned players have also been with us, and we’ve been having multiple training sessions daily.” he said.

However, Ba’s roster will see a gap, with key player Faazil Ali departing for a club in New Zealand.

“Faazil is awaiting his visa and will be the only one missing from the pool matches.”

With Khan’s leadership and the team’s determination, Rooster Chicken sponsored Ba is set to make an impression in the tournament as they keep their legacy and reputation in the BOG in sight.