Thursday, January 4, 2024
Khan clarifies transfer rumors, contract policies

Suva Football Association President Intiaz Khan has addressed recent transfer rumors, emphasizing the binding nature of player contracts and the consequences of breaking them.

At Suva FA’s meeting last night, Khan revealed that players registered under the association are contractually obligated, and any departure would entail a significant financial implication.

Khan expressed surprise at the news of players potentially leaving the district.

“I made it clear today with Fiji Football, so nobody can leave because of the contract. By the new rule made by Fiji Football on 30th October 2023, players won’t be able to leave unless there is mutual understanding between the player, the association, and the district.”

“Even the districts can be fined for poaching players. The basic rule is that districts will have to talk to the respective associations first before approaching players. So, we the management will decide who will leave and who won’t,” he clarified.

In an appeal to the players, Khan urged unity and commitment to the club amidst changes.

“We want our old players; we want everyone as a team. We have a new administration, new atmosphere, new training style. Everything will change for good. Let’s do it together, don’t run away.”

The association is set to hold a new contract signing session on Sunday, 7th January, with some amendments to its conditions.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
