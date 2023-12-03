Sunday, December 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Khan is new Suva boss as Pratap steps down

Former Suva and national representative Intiaz Khan will lead the capital city side for the next four years as its President.

Khan was elected during Suva Football Association’s meeting today.

Outgoing President Ritesh Pratap told FijiLive he has opted to take a break after being at the helm for the past seven years.

“Just needed more time for family and to concentrate on business plus its always good to leave on good note.”

“I approached Intiaz Khan, had a chat with him and after discussing things, he agreed to take up the role.”

Khan is not new to the association as he had an illustrious and loyal playing career of 16 years with Suva and also coached the Whites briefly later on.

Hailing from the famous Combined Brothers club, Khan coached Labasa to Battle of the Giants victory at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva before he stood down from his position mid-way through the Inter District Championship in October.

Key officials Sunil Karan, Ravnil Narayan, Shailendra Narayan and Alfaaz Mallam, who were an integral part of Suva’s success in recent times have also decided not to continue.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Dubai 7s

Fijiana bundled out of Dubai 7s qua...

Ill-discipline and a lacklustre performance saw Fijiana bundled out...
Rugby

Kuridrani pens two year deal with S...

Fiji-born former Wallabies centre Tevita Kuridrani has penned a two...
NRL

Suaalii can better than other code-...

Dual international Lote Tuqiri believes future Wallaby Joseph Suaal...
News

PM discusses key issues with IOM bo...

On the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana bundled out of Dubai 7s ...

Dubai 7s
Ill-discip...

Kuridrani pens two year deal wit...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Suaalii can better than other co...

NRL
Dual inter...

PM discusses key issues with IOM...

News
On the sid...

Ex Education Ministry finance di...

News
The former...

Taylor Swift to earn over $100M ...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Popular News

Tawake to make Chiefs Manawa deb...

Rugby
Fijiana Dr...

Lewaravu is new HRADC Director

News
The Fiji H...

FNPF to reinstate 18pc contribut...

News
From Janua...

Fiji signs milestone agreement w...

News
Fiji's cap...

Court awaits psychiatric report ...

News
The High C...

NECB reconvenes after 4 years

News
The Nation...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Dubai 7s

Fijiana bundled out of Dubai 7s quarters