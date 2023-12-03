Khan is new Suva boss as Pratap steps down

Former Suva and national representative Intiaz Khan will lead the capital city side for the next four years as its President.

Khan was elected during Suva Football Association’s meeting today.

Outgoing President Ritesh Pratap told FijiLive he has opted to take a break after being at the helm for the past seven years.

“Just needed more time for family and to concentrate on business plus its always good to leave on good note.”

“I approached Intiaz Khan, had a chat with him and after discussing things, he agreed to take up the role.”

Khan is not new to the association as he had an illustrious and loyal playing career of 16 years with Suva and also coached the Whites briefly later on.

Hailing from the famous Combined Brothers club, Khan coached Labasa to Battle of the Giants victory at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva before he stood down from his position mid-way through the Inter District Championship in October.

Key officials Sunil Karan, Ravnil Narayan, Shailendra Narayan and Alfaaz Mallam, who were an integral part of Suva’s success in recent times have also decided not to continue.