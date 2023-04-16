Sunday, April 16, 2023
Khan scores on debut, Naita edges Navua

Altamish Khan scored a goal on his debut for Tailevu Naitasiri and helpes his side edge a 10-men Navua side 3-2 in a thrilling Round 5 fixture of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

The Tagi Vonolagi coached side played its first match at home this season with a lot of determination and effort trying to penetrate Navua’s defence on many occasions.

On the other hand, Navua’s Zainal Ali and Mathew Charitar struck but lanky Jason Rokovucake gallantly punched the ball away.

Mosese Nabose scored the opener in the 9th minute closely following through a Captain Jone Naraba cross which landed in the right side of the net.

A minute later, match official Veer Singh ordered Naitasiri coach Vonolagi to change his red coloured t-shirt as it matched the Navua players jersey.

In the 20th minute, Singh flashed a yellow card to Navua’s Sitiveni Qarua for kicking down Naitasiri’s Qiolevu.

Few minutes later, Naitasiri introduced Altameez Khan in place of Qiolevu, who sustained a right ankle injury.

Manasa Levaci and Rusiate Qio played a crucial part in the 42nd minute as they combined well and found an unmarked Naraba, who slammed the ball into the roof of the net to double the lead.

Minutes later, Navua coach Saiyad Ali took Sitiveni Qarua out and put in Voniani Smith to add more depth to their midfield.

Naitasiri maintained its 2-nil lead at the break.

Early in the second half, Naitasiri’s Martin Nasova copped a yellow card for his foul play on Navua’s Sunny Deol.

Ali made three technical changers for the Southerners pulling out Mosese Balenaqaqa, Sunny Deol, and Manav Permal and replacing them with Simione Damuni, Aisake Naduvu and Vinal Prasad to add more fire-play to their midfield.

Meanwhile, Francis Catarogo, and Abhisek Deo took the field in place of Stephen Koit and Martin Nasova for the Naitasiri side.

A defensive blunder at the Naitasiri goalmouth allowed Joseph Elder to pull one back for Navua in the 74th minute.

Two minutes later, Nabose broke from the midfield and set up Khan, who chipped the ball into the net which Rinish misjudged.

In the 81st minute, Prasad sneaked past the Naitasiri defenders and netted the second goal for Navua before the side was reduced to 10 players when Damuni was sent off the field by the match official for his dangerous foul on a Naitasiri player.

The teams:

Tailevu Naitasiri: Jason Rokovucake (GK), Manasa Levaci (Epeli Valevou), Sikeli Tuiloma, Rusiate Qio, Martin Nasova (Francis Catarogo), Mosese Nabose, Mohammed Naizal, Stephen Koit (Abhishek Deo), Ravikash Krishna, Jone Naraba, Sairusi Qiolevu (Altameez Khan).

Navua: Rinish (GK), Joseph Elder, Arami Manumanubhai, Mathew Charitar, Manav Permal (Asiake Naduvu), Mosese Baleinaqaqa (Vinal Prasad), Zainal Ali, Jerad Bently, Sitiveni Qarua (Voniani Smith), Sunny Deol (Simione Damuni), Brian Charitar.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
