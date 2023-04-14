Friday, April 14, 2023
Khan undetered by injury, scores a hat-trick

A head injury failed to deter nippy Suva midfielder Ramzan Khan from scoring a hat-trick of goals to help Fiji beat New Caledonia 6-3 at the Extra Supermarket Melanesian Futsal Cup 2023 on Thursday.

Khan sustained the injury in their 2-2 draw against Vanuatu on Wednesday and said he entered the match with Coach Jerry Sam’s message on his mind.

“The doctors did the assessment and said I was good to play and I came into the game not knowing that I would score. I wasn’t sure if I would score because I knew New Caledonia would be a strong team.”

“The goals I scored weren’t easy for me to score alone and it was a team effort. My teammates gave me good passes and that’s how I scored.”

“Coach told us to forget the match against Vanuatu and instead put up a good show against New Caledonia. We had to change a few playing strategies and that’s how we managed to win.”

The 26-year-old further added the side will need to work on their finishing ahead of the crucial match against the Solomon Islands on Saturday.

“I think we still miss scoring from golden opportunities and we have to work on that. Solomon is a strong team and we have played them before. We just have to rectify the mistakes we made in the two matches.”

Fiji faces Solomon Islands at 7 pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
