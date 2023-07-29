Kikau gets first start after missing 18 rounds

Fiji Bati second row forward Viliame Kikau will make his first start for the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs against the Dolphins in Round 22 of NRL at Salter Oval on Sunday.

Kikau starts in the blue and white jersey after 18 rounds following a pectoral injury against the New Zealand Warriors in Round 4 in March.

Head Coach Cameron Ciraldo will look to turn things around this weekend after coming off a defeat to the Penrith Panthers in Round 21.

Co-Captain Reed Mahoney and Braidon Burns also make their awaited return while Jacob Preston comes back after battling sickness in the lead up to our fixture against Penrith.

Toby Sexton has completed his mandatory HIA stand down period and will partner Matt Burton in the halves.

The Bulldogs vs Dolphin match kicks off at 4pm.

The teams:

Bulldogs: Jake Averillo, Blake Wilson, Jacob Kiraz, Braidon Burns, Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Toby Sexton, Max King, Reed Mahoney, Tevita Pangai Junior, Viliame Kikau, Jacob Preston, Raymond Faitala-Mariner.

Reserves: Kyle Flanagan, Kurtis Morrin, Corey Waddell, Samuel Hughes, Jayden Okunbor, Harrison Edwards, Ryan Sutton, Jeral Skelton, Liam Knight.

Dolphins: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jamayne Isaako, Euan Aitken, Valynce Te Whare, Tesi Niu, Kodi Nikorima, Sean O’Sullivan, Jesse Bromwich, Jeremy Marshall-King, Mark Nicholls, Felise Kaufusi, Connelly Lemuelu, Kenny Bromwich.

Reserves: Herman Ese’ese, Josh Kerr, Anthony Milford, Jarrod Wallace, Isaiya Katoa, Harrison Graham, Poasa Faamausili, Max Plath, Jack Bostock.