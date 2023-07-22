Saturday, July 22, 2023
Kikau nominated for Ken Stephen Medal

Photo Courtesy: Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Fiji Bati and Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs second-rower Viliame Kikau has been nominated for the Ken Stephen Medal thanks to his outstanding charitable work in Fiji.

Two weeks ago, Kikau returned to Fiji with members of Canterbury staff during the bye week, to reconnect with his old high school, support the local community and launch a new Rugby League Academy in his name. T

The Ken Stephen Medal – Man of the Year recognises the efforts of an NRL player who has not only achieved on the field but has committed time off the field to community projects.

The Bulldogs also congratulated Kikau on establishing ‘The Kikau Academy’ in the country.

Meanwhile, Kikau is nearing his NRL return from a pectoral injury he sustained in Round 2.

In Round 21, the Bulldogs will face the defending champions the Penrith Panthers at BlueBet Stadium on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
