Kikau to return against former club

Fiji Bati and Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs second-row forward Viliame Kikau returns from injury to face his former club and defending champions, the Penrith Panthers in Round 21 of NRL on Sunday.

Kikau has been named in the Bulldogs’ reserve list as he nears a return from the pectoral injury that sidelined him since Round 4.

Meanwhile, Kyle Flanagan takes over at halfback from Toby Sexton, who sustained a head knock in the previous round and Paul Alamoti comes in at centre for Braidon Burns, who is out of the match.

Harrison Edwards and Josh Addo-Carr are also on the reserves list, returning from a hamstring injury suffered in Origin III.

The Bulldogs vs Panthers clash will kick off at 4pm at BlueBet Stadium.

The teams:

Bulldogs: Jake Averillo, Blake Wilson, Jacob Kiraz, Paul Alamoti, Jeral Skelton, Matt Burton, Kyle Flanagan, Max King, Reed Mahoney, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Jackson Topine, Jacob Preston, Corey Waddell.

Reserves: Harrison Edwards, Kurtis Morrin, Tevita Pangai Junior, Jayden Okunbor, Samuel Hughes, Hayze Perham, Chris Patolo, Josh Addo-Carr, Viliame Kikau.

Panthers: Dylan Edwards, Sunia Turuva, Izack Tago, Stephen Crichton, Brian To’o, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Moses Leota, Mitch Kenny, James Fisher-Harris, Scott Sorensen, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo.

Reserves: Soni Luke, Lindsay Smith, Spencer Leniu, Luke Garnerm Jack Cogger, Matthew Eisenhuth, Jaeman Salmon, Tom Jenkins, Tyronne Peachey.