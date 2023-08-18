Kikau voted in NRL tackle of the week

Fiji Bati and Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs second-row forward Viliame Kikau has been voted Youi Tackle of the Week for Round 24.

Despite the Bulldogs suffering a major 42-6 defeat to the Newcastle Knights, Kikau’s thundering tackle on Phoenix Crossland received a lot of applause.

The tackle from Kikau also denied Crossland from receiving a wide pass from Knights try-scoring machine Dane Gagai.

Also in contention was another Fijian winger, Mikaele Ravalawa for his timely tackle on Alex Johnston in Saint George Illawarra Dragons’ 26-14 loss to the Sydney Rabbitohs last week.