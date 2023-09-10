Kim held at remand centre: Song

Grace Road Group Fiji senior director, Daniel Kim, is being held at the Suva Remand Centre, according to Grace Road Director Ahrum Song.

In a statement, Song accused the Minister of Immigration Pio Tikoduadua for portraying Kim as a fugitive – then, right after the press conference; Kim was taken into custody by the Department of Immigration and the Police from his home.

“How could this be a fugitive in hiding? Also, why was he detained right after his press conference? Is this to suppress his freedom to speak to the media? Our legal counsel advises us that this is a clear and blatant breach of his constitutional right.”

The Grace Road director has also claimed that a key executive member of Grace Road received a visa refusal letter while she was on her flight back to Fiji from a business trip.

Song said the letter was issued while she was on her flight to Fiji – Upon arrival, she also found out that she was forbidden from entering Fiji without a proper explanation.

He said her passport and phone had been taken by immigration officers and that they cannot contact her.

“She has no criminal record and is not under any criminal investigation. Certainly, she is not on the Interpol list. She is a key senior member for our business operation, and she is denied the entry into Fiji.” Song said.

“It raises a question why suddenly this happens to her. Again, an abhorrent breach of her constitution rights. This is an abuse of power and authority against a religious group and business entity. Fiji is a country with religious freedom. How could this religious oppression happen in Fiji?”

Song said they cannot disclose more since many matters remain legally sensitive; he claimed that it is clear that the Minister is singling Grace Road out and trying to damage our business and to disrupt our community of faith.

“This raises a question if the Minister for Immigration has a personal agenda against Grace Road. We will fight this injustice to protect our business, religious freedom and human rights of our members as well as our families,” Song added.

FijiLive has reached out to the Minister for Immigration for comments on the matter.