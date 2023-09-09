Kim in the custody of immigration department

Grace Road Group Fiji senior director Daniel Kim is now under the custody of the Immigration Department and has been declared a fugitive wanted for prosecution, says Minister for Immigration Pio Tikoduadua.

In a statement, Tikoduadua said that Police and the Department of Immigration have located Kim.

Tikoduadua said that they are now appealing the court order that stops Kim from being removed from Fiji.

Earlier this week, Tikoduadua confirmed that Kim had been on the run after his passport was nullified by the Government of Korea, while the authorities in Fiji, and were unsuccessful in trying to locate the fugitive.

The Minister said he used his powers as the Minister under Section 13(2)(g) of the Immigration Act, these individuals were declared Prohibited Immigrants making their presence in Fiji unlawful.

He said a taskforce, consisting of Police and officers in the Department of Immigration, began the removal of these individuals.

On Thursday, senior director Grace Road Group Fiji, Daniel Kim refuted the claim by Tikoduadua that he is on the run.

Kim said Tikoduadua had made unwarranted comments about him and six other associates.

Kim claimed that two other Grace Road members had been removed from the country without their knowledge, and no information has been provided about their removal.

He also questioned why the Fiji Police Force and the Department of Immigration suddenly has acted on the matter.