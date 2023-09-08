Friday, September 8, 2023
Kim is a fugitive: Tikoduadua

Minister for Immigration and Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua says the Interpol Red Notice describes Grace Road Group Fiji senior director Daniel Kim as a ‘fugitive’ wanted for prosecution.

In a statement, Tikoduadua said the press statement given yesterday was clear enough and does not warrant a response to Kim.

Tikoduadua also shared a screenshot of Interpol’s Red Notice.

In an interview yesterday, Kim refuted the claim by Tikoduadua that he is on the run and demanded that the Minister apologise for his comments.

Kim said Tikoduadua had made unwarranted comments about him and six other members of the Grace Road group.

Kim claimed that two Grace Road members had been removed from the country without their knowledge, and no information has been provided about the removal process.

He also questioned why the Fiji Police Force and the Department of Immigration suddenly acted on the matter.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
