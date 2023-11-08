Wednesday, November 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Kim’s lawyer files to expedite case

Grace Road senior-director Daniel Kim’s lawyers have applied for a stay order on the removal of Kim and other members of Grace Road, who are currently being held by the Department of Immigration.

The matter was called before the President of the Court of Appeal, Judge Justice of Appeal Filimone Jitoko, at the old Parliament Complex in Veiuto.

The appellants in the matter are Sung Jun Lee, Nam Suk Choi, Byeongjoon Lee, Jung Young Kim, Beomseop Shin and Jinsook Yoon.

King’s Counsel Simon Ower told asked the Court to expedite the hearing of the Habeas Corpus matter as Kim has been under tremendous suffering at the Lautoka Remand Centre, whilst in detention.

Ower said that his client his being kept with the general population and sometimes in solitary.

Solicitor General Ropate Green who is representing the Director of Immigration, Commissioner of Police and the Attorney General says they concur with the King’s Counsel however; the requirements of the Court of Appeal’s rules must be met.

Green said (CA 16) of the Court of Appeal Act states that subject to the provision of Section 17, the Court of Appeal shall not entertain any appeal made under the provisions of this Part unless the appellant has fulfilled all the conditions of appeal as prescribed by the rules of the court.

He further stated that (CA 17) on the Discretionary power of the Courts, Green said this is notwithstanding anything hereinbefore contained, the Court of Appeal may entertain an appeal made under the provisions of this Part on any terms which it thinks is just.

The President of the Court of Appeal has assured both Parties that the requirements will be met in terms of providing court transcripts.

The matter has been adjourned to 01 December for mention, after the matter is called in the High Court before the Chief Registrar on the issue regarding costs on November 28.

Meanwhile, a Writ of Habeas Corpus protects against unlawful and indefinite imprisonment.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Parliament reduced to one week sitt...

Parliament is now deferred and reduced to one week from the 20 Nove...
News

Police makes more drug arrests

Police says it will continue to come down hard on marijuana cultiva...
News

Fiji – Cook Island relations ...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has signed a Memorandum of Understan...
Football

First Pacific Cup for NZ Tavua FC

New Zealand based Tavua FC will feature in their first ever Pacific...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Parliament reduced to one week s...

News
Parliament...

Police makes more drug arrests

News
Police say...

Fiji – Cook Island relatio...

News
Prime Mini...

First Pacific Cup for NZ Tavua F...

Football
New Zealan...

Bula Boys ramp up PGs prep

2023 Pacific Games
Winning th...

Rapper Honey Singh granted divor...

Entertainment
A Delhi co...

Popular News

Hurricanes re-sign Naholo and Ra...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Naiqama carded in Wallaroos dram...

Rugby
Fijian-NSW...

More teams for local competition...

Rugby
The number...

Seva replaces injured Rokovucake...

Football
Junior Bul...

IP Prasad completes secondment w...

News
Inspector ...

New Futsal IDC winner to be crow...

2023 Futsal IDC
A new winn...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Parliament reduced to one week sitting