Kim’s lawyer files to expedite case

Grace Road senior-director Daniel Kim’s lawyers have applied for a stay order on the removal of Kim and other members of Grace Road, who are currently being held by the Department of Immigration.

The matter was called before the President of the Court of Appeal, Judge Justice of Appeal Filimone Jitoko, at the old Parliament Complex in Veiuto.

The appellants in the matter are Sung Jun Lee, Nam Suk Choi, Byeongjoon Lee, Jung Young Kim, Beomseop Shin and Jinsook Yoon.

King’s Counsel Simon Ower told asked the Court to expedite the hearing of the Habeas Corpus matter as Kim has been under tremendous suffering at the Lautoka Remand Centre, whilst in detention.

Ower said that his client his being kept with the general population and sometimes in solitary.

Solicitor General Ropate Green who is representing the Director of Immigration, Commissioner of Police and the Attorney General says they concur with the King’s Counsel however; the requirements of the Court of Appeal’s rules must be met.

Green said (CA 16) of the Court of Appeal Act states that subject to the provision of Section 17, the Court of Appeal shall not entertain any appeal made under the provisions of this Part unless the appellant has fulfilled all the conditions of appeal as prescribed by the rules of the court.

He further stated that (CA 17) on the Discretionary power of the Courts, Green said this is notwithstanding anything hereinbefore contained, the Court of Appeal may entertain an appeal made under the provisions of this Part on any terms which it thinks is just.

The President of the Court of Appeal has assured both Parties that the requirements will be met in terms of providing court transcripts.

The matter has been adjourned to 01 December for mention, after the matter is called in the High Court before the Chief Registrar on the issue regarding costs on November 28.

Meanwhile, a Writ of Habeas Corpus protects against unlawful and indefinite imprisonment.