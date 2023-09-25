Monday, September 25, 2023
Kindergarten teacher charged with rape

A 30-year-old woman will front the Magistrates Court in Suva today, charged with the alleged rape of a 4-year-old girl.

According to Police, the accused who is the victim’s kindergarten teacher is alleged to have committed the offence on September 15.

She allegedly committed the offence while she was helping the victim get into her swimsuit.

The victim relayed the incident to her mother later the same day and a Police report was lodged and investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department.

The accused has been charged with one count of rape.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
