Saturday, September 23, 2023
King Charles meets Flying Fijians in France

The morale of the Flying Fijians has been further boosted after meeting King Charles III in Bordeaux, France this morning.

He becomes the second member of the royal family to meet the team after Prince of Wales; Prince William visited the players following their 32-26 defeat to Wales in their opening pool match.

A video posted on Fiji Rugby social media platforms shows the players and officials singing a religious hymn and honouring King Charles.

He can be heard saying “All the best for your next match” to the team.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are in Bordeaux for an official engagement.

The Flying Fijians meet Georgia next in the Rugby World Cup.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
